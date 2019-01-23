Devry Boughner Vorwerk, CCO and global head of corporate affairs at Cargill, met up with PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett to discuss the food behemoth's commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and why Davos is the perfect place to build partnerships with governments and nonprofits, and speed progress on ending hunger and food poverty.
The PR Week Davos Edition 1.23.2019: Devry Boughner Vorwerk
