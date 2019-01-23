The PR Week Davos Edition 1.23.2019: Ben Trounson

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek Staff

Ben Trounson, CCO, global markets for TCS, explains how his team helps build the brand for the IT services and consulting giant and why it's so important for his company to show up in force at Davos.

Audio

Download

BenTrounson.MP3

Ben Trounson, CCO, global markets for TCS, explains how his team helps build the brand for the IT services and consulting giant, why it's so important for his company to show up in force at Davos, and how corporations can strike a balance between serving their shareholders and fulfilling their moral obligation to bettering society.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector