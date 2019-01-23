Ben Trounson, CCO, global markets for TCS, explains how his team helps build the brand for the IT services and consulting giant, why it's so important for his company to show up in force at Davos, and how corporations can strike a balance between serving their shareholders and fulfilling their moral obligation to bettering society.
The PR Week Davos Edition 1.23.2019: Ben Trounson
Ben Trounson, CCO, global markets for TCS, explains how his team helps build the brand for the IT services and consulting giant and why it's so important for his company to show up in force at Davos.