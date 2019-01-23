Landmark Public Affairs opens New York office

NEW YORK: Landmark Public Affairs has opened an office in New York, led by GM Julien Lafleur.

The Brussels-based public affairs agency has offices in Singapore and London. Opening up a New York location and expanding into the U.S. reflects the increasingly global nature of Landmark’s business, the firm said. New York, home of the U.N., is where corporate leaders "contribute to shaping global policy on, among other things, sustainable development," Lafleur said, via email.

Lafleur said he reports to Rocco Renaldi, MD and founding partner of Landmark. "We’re in the business of communicating to key opinion leaders to help shape policy, so we have to go where they are," he added. "Over the last decade, Landmark has grown increasingly influential in global affairs, with clients relying on our support to help them deliver effective messages wherever global conversations are held."

Landmark has more than 30 staffers worldwide, and it is planning to hire at least two junior-level "young and diverse staff members with high potential" in New York. Clients include PepsiCo, Unilever, and the U.S. National Milk Producers Federation.

"We also want to expand our horizon and work with companies that want to bring shared value to global challenges: companies that have both the scale and the vision to bring about meaningful change," Lafleur said, via email. "We want to help position our clients on major global issues that affect their business, as well as on topics where they want to make a difference."

Lafleur has worked at Landmark since 2007, when the agency launched. His clientele has included companies in health, food and beverage, consumer goods, and technology.