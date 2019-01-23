The PR Week Davos Edition 1.23.2019: MasterCard's Rose Beaumont

Added 3 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

Rose Beaumont, SVP of global marketing and communications at MasterCard, talks to PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett about why it's so important for brands such as hers to be in Davos this week, how she defines the role of a CCO, and what she feels needs to happen to boost female representation in the C-suite.

