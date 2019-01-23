Markettiers appoints leads in news and client services

Julien Cozens joins as head of newsroom and will be responsible for the 15-strong news team delivering campaigns across regional, national and international broadcast outlets.

Cozens joins from Golley Slater, where he was an associate director of London PR and previously worked as partner at Madano Partnership. He spent 15 years at Vodafone as head of external communications and has held in-house senior roles at Cable&Wireless Worldwide and Guinness Brewing.

Pema Seely, who joins as associate director, will work closely with the senior leadership team with a focus on growing the agency’s direct client relationships and offering.

She arrives from M&C Saatchi PR, where she was a senior account director, and worked with clients including Alibaba Group, AccorHotels, Department of International Trade and Legal & General Investment Management.

Seely has also held senior roles at both Hudson Sandler and is chair of the PRCA’s diversity network.

"Two extremely talented leaders have come on board during a time of intense growth and opportunity. We continue to go from strength-to-strength, offering major brands new and innovative routes to audiences," Markettiers4dc CEO and founder Howard Kosky said.

"With their fantastic energy, creativity and knowledge, Julien and Pema will help steer the ship, enabling us to not only retain existing client relationships but further boost our consultancy offering."

Markettiers said it plans to add four new hires in the near future after recently launching its fifth company within the communications group, 4DC, an end-to-end strategic podcast consultancy.