Fleishman Dallas GM to lead all of Texas, Austin GM to head Chicago

CHICAGO: Two FleishmanHillard senior leaders are changing roles.

Austin GM Kristy Wilson is moving to the role of GM of Chicago, while Dallas GM Lauren Walters will lead a newly combined Dallas-Austin offering, the agency said on Monday.

Wilson has served as GM in Austin since 2016, according to her LinkedIn account, after joining FleishmanHillard’s Dallas office in 1998. Walters has led the Omnicom Group agency’s Dallas office since 2012.

Both are starting in their new roles immediately, reporting to J.J. Carter, COO and president of the Americas. Walters' Texas GM role is new.

Both the Austin and Dallas offices will remain open.

In Chicago, Wilson is replacing Marjorie Benzkofer, who has served as GM of that office since 2018. Benzkofer is returning to her previous role as GM of Fleishman’s reputation management practice.

The company did disclose how many direct reports each GM will have, but a Fleishman spokesperson said there are no other immediate plans for changes to the reporting structure in Chicago or Texas.

FleishmanHillard, along with Omnicom Group’s other PR firms, reported an organic revenue increase of 2.3% in Q3 2018, to $356 million. Fleishman’s revenue for all of 2017 was down 2% to $578 million.

In November, FleishmanHillard was awarded PR duties for the U.S. Army as part of Omnicom’s account win. Omnicom’s DDB landed the U.S. Army’s 10-year, $4 billion ad account, displacing incumbent McCann Worldgroup, the Department of Defense confirmed in account paperwork.

This story was updated on January 22 with additional information.