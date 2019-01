From the PayPal space at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, PRWeek's Steve Barrett sits down with Jennifer Temple, CCO of HPE, for this mini-episode of The PR Week.

Temple tells Barrett what she and HPE CEO Antonio Neri hope to get out of being in Davos this week, why it's so important for companies to communicate from a place of empathy, and how a corporation the size of HPE makes sure it's doing things the right way.