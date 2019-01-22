PRWeek Agency Business Report: Middle East rankings revealed

See the Middle East agency rankings below, where BCW, MC Group and APCO Worldwide make up the top three, ahead of major global comms titans such as Edelman, Weber Shandwick and Ogilvy:

To view the rest of the rankings tables, sortable across various sectors and geographies, click here. For the full report, click here.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea from the region, email PRWeek's Middle East editor Jennifer.Bell@haymarket.com

Make sure you register for PRWeek.com to access more than one story per month.