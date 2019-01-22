PRWeek Agency Business Report: Middle East rankings revealed

As part of PRWeek's annual Global Agency Business Report 2018, we reveal the top Middle East consultancies, ranked by revenue generated in the region.

Special
See the Middle East agency rankings below, where BCW, MC Group and APCO Worldwide make up the top three, ahead of major global comms titans such as Edelman, Weber Shandwick and Ogilvy:

To view the rest of the rankings tables, sortable across various sectors and geographies, click here. For the full report, click here.

