Good Relations wins Avon consumer PR pitch

The brief will see Good Relations, part of the VCCP Partnership, working alongside Avon’s PR team to challenge brand perceptions, support its breast cancer awareness and domestic violence causes, and launch an exciting integrated campaign to mark the business’s 60th anniversary in the UK.

Good Relations takes over the consumer PR account from 3Monkeys Zeno, while Beauty SEEN will continue to work as Avon UK’s beauty PR agency.

Avon said it plans to deliver bold, creative consumer communications, and will leverage Good Relations' specialist teams, including social content, influencer marketing and broadcast PR to deliver engaging, multi-channel campaigns.

The team will be led by Good Relations executive director David Wiles.

"We are thrilled to be working with Avon in such a significant year for the brand," Wiles said. "Avon is a brand with a huge amount of heritage and there are so many great stories to tell, which provide a fantastic opportunity for PR.

"We’re looking forward to working closely with the internal team to help them drive brand reappraisal, reach new audiences and promote the amazing causes the company supports."

The win adds to the agency's consumer PR practice, which has clients including Subway, Lidl, Deezer and B&Q.

In October, Good Relations took over Manchester-based The Little Big Agency, which was founded by former Weber Shandwick MD Jo Leah.