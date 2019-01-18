Provoke Piers: PR agency launches tool for triggering Piers Morgan

The Provoke Piers site from Ready10 allows users to receive an idea at the click of a button. Ideas include:

• Renaming Nando’s ‘macho peas’ as ‘toxic masculinity peas’

• Designing new jeans to restrict manspreading

• Banning piñatas to discourage animal cruelty

• Launching ‘Contact Contracts’ in nightclubs – permission slips for close dancing

• Announcing ‘Caring for Each Other’ as a University degree

• Unveiling a female Captain Birdseye

• Launching gender-neutral Mr Men and Little Miss books

• Renaming ‘boxer shorts’ something less violent

• Gary Lineker…just Gary Lineker

• Announcing Arsene Wenger as Good Morning Britain’s head of sport

• Launching the Milk Tray person

Already this year the Good Morning Britain presenter’s rants against Greggs’ vegan sausage roll and the new Gillette campaign have helped generate publicity for both brands.

Ready10 said: "Whether it’s deliberate on the part of agencies or not, there’s little doubt that provoking Piers Morgan seems to be a regular by-product of the modern marketing campaign. We’re sure there are people out there who are not entertained by Piers working himself up, although we haven’t met them yet.

"This is a bit of fun for anyone who wants to continue to fuel the faux-fire, annoy the agitator and royally 'piers' him off. We hope our industry colleagues enjoy the tool and if any campaigns are launched as a result, the only payment we will require is the time and date you’re on Good Morning Britain so we can tune in."