Fusion Media to handle PR for sports clothing brand

Fusion has been tasked with helping the company grow awareness and understanding of its products amongst British runners, cyclists, hikers and skiers as lifestyle sports continue to grow in popularity,

Founded in 1985, GORE Wear is known for developing innovative clothing technology, in particular GORE-TEX, and products for a range of sports including running, cycling, hiking and skiing.

GORE Wear works with long-term brand ambassadors, including some of the most successful road cyclists of all time, such as Switzerland’s Olympic time trial gold medallist Fabian Cancellara.

"We are really pleased to have started working with Fusion Media," GORE Wear head of European PR Jürgen Kurapkat said.

"As a boutique agency with expertise, passion and enthusiasm for endurance sport, we feel that they are perfectly positioned to help GORE Wear communicate authentically with new and existing audiences in the UK."

Fusion Media is focused on PR and digital services for cycling and endurance sports brands, with a client portfolio that include Strava, Red Bull, Evans Cycles, Wahoo, Shimano and Brompton.

"GORE Wear is one of the world’s most established and exciting sportswear brands, taking a really innovative approach to design," Fusion Media founder and director Adam Tranter said.

"We are looking forward to helping them grow their presence here in the UK across a wide range of endurance focussed sports, and welcoming them to our portfolio of leading brands for active people."