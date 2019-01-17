Have expired MacCoins? Cash them in at Burger King

Remember when McDonald’s launched its global MacCoin currency this summer to celebrate 50 years of the Big Mac? Well, the coins have expired, but Burger King is coming to the rescue.

On January 18, consumers are welcome to cash in their expired MacCoins at select Burger King locations in Chicago for a free Big King XL Sandwich. The new sandwich, BK claims, has 175 percent more beef than the Big Mac (and no third bun).

McD’s launched the five limited-edition coins this summer, allowing each one to provide a free burger to customers anywhere in the world.

Burger King isn’t the first brand to troll McDonald’s for its cryptocurrency. In August, Oscar Mayer proposed a sassy partnership with its own ‘Bacoin,’ which was launched earlier this year.

Oscar Mayer tweeted at the time: "You know what sounds like an even tastier idea? Combining our #Bacoin with your #MacCoin. Watch out @USTreasury, we've got some big ideas."

Burger King is also no stranger to stunts. Last January, the chain educated consumers on net neutrality, and then in July, it decided to raise awareness about the country’s unfair "Pink Tax," which charges women additional costs for nearly identical products.

