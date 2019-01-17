Brands provide relief to cash-strapped federal workers amid shutdown

A host of brands and organizations are mobilizing across the country to aid federal workers during the government shutdown.



As early as last month, when it became clear Congress and President Donald Trump wouldn’t be able to settle their differences, corporations and other organizations started throwing federal workers a lifeline.

Here are some the biggest highlights.

JPMorgan Chase

Affected by the #shutdown? Here's important information you should know if you have a direct deposit account with Chase. — Chase (@Chase) December 22, 2018

Toyota

Toyota is offering contract extensions for up to two months, or deferred lease payments, to government employees and anyone directly affected by the shutdown, such as government contractors and suppliers. The program applies for customers that purchased or leased a vehicle through Toyota Financial Services or Lexus Financial Services.



Airbnb

All of Airbnb's federal executive branch employees who share their home for three nights anytime between December 18, 2018 and March 18, 2019 will get paid an extra night on Airbnb — up to $110, which is the average per night income of the company's U.S. hosts.



REI

REI CEO: Our national parks need our help. Here’s how you can get involved and volunteer. — REI (@REI) January 12, 2019

Sweetgreen

Today, many Federal government employees will go without a paycheck due to the shutdown. We hope to provide some small relief by taking care of dinner. Visit any DMV location this weekend (1/11 - 1/13) from 6-8pm and receive a free signature salad with your Federal government ID. pic.twitter.com/CiyaV26E8U — sweetgreen (@sweetgreen) January 11, 2019

United Services Automobile Association

USAA donates $15 million to @CGMutualAssist to aid Coast Guard members impacted by government shutdown. Full details available at https://t.co/gxNn7I4454 pic.twitter.com/Qf7hmQaieM — USAA (@USAA) January 15, 2019

Kraft Foods

Are you a federal worker in D.C? We are opening a store tomorrow (Jan 16) to help federal government workers during the government shutdown. Come grab some groceries and help keep your family dinner business as usual. More about it here: https://t.co/bQT5q28VU8 pic.twitter.com/mJHrautIYV — Kraft (@KraftBrand) January 15, 2019

United Way

We’re here to help. If you or a loved one has been impacted by the current U.S. #governmentshutdown, visit https://t.co/729LMm7VJ2 pic.twitter.com/c8MMfqacMS — United Way (@UnitedWay) January 16, 2019

T-Mobile

At @TMobile we’re standing by to help federal government employees who are directly affected by the shutdown. We know it’s important to keep your wireless service available, so customers who need help with flexible payment/ deferral options should call 611 https://t.co/WfUVzyExUJ — John Legere (@JohnLegere) January 6, 2019

Wells Fargo