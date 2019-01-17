Brands provide relief to cash-strapped federal workers amid shutdown

A host of brands and organizations are mobilizing across the country to aid federal workers during the government shutdown.
As early as last month, when it became clear Congress and President Donald Trump wouldn’t be able to settle their differences, corporations and other organizations started throwing federal workers a lifeline.
Here are some the biggest highlights.
JPMorgan Chase
Affected by the #shutdown? Here's important information you should know if you have a direct deposit account with Chase.— Chase (@Chase) December 22, 2018
Toyota
Toyota is offering contract extensions for up to two months, or deferred lease payments, to government employees and anyone directly affected by the shutdown, such as government contractors and suppliers. The program applies for customers that purchased or leased a vehicle through Toyota Financial Services or Lexus Financial Services.
Airbnb
All of Airbnb's federal executive branch employees who share their home for three nights anytime between December 18, 2018 and March 18, 2019 will get paid an extra night on Airbnb — up to $110, which is the average per night income of the company's U.S. hosts.
REI
REI CEO: Our national parks need our help. Here’s how you can get involved and volunteer.— REI (@REI) January 12, 2019
Sweetgreen
Today, many Federal government employees will go without a paycheck due to the shutdown. We hope to provide some small relief by taking care of dinner. Visit any DMV location this weekend (1/11 - 1/13) from 6-8pm and receive a free signature salad with your Federal government ID. pic.twitter.com/CiyaV26E8U— sweetgreen (@sweetgreen) January 11, 2019
United Services Automobile Association
USAA donates $15 million to @CGMutualAssist to aid Coast Guard members impacted by government shutdown. Full details available at https://t.co/gxNn7I4454 pic.twitter.com/Qf7hmQaieM— USAA (@USAA) January 15, 2019
Kraft Foods
Are you a federal worker in D.C? We are opening a store tomorrow (Jan 16) to help federal government workers during the government shutdown. Come grab some groceries and help keep your family dinner business as usual. More about it here: https://t.co/bQT5q28VU8 pic.twitter.com/mJHrautIYV— Kraft (@KraftBrand) January 15, 2019
United Way
We’re here to help. If you or a loved one has been impacted by the current U.S. #governmentshutdown, visit https://t.co/729LMm7VJ2 pic.twitter.com/c8MMfqacMS— United Way (@UnitedWay) January 16, 2019
T-Mobile
At @TMobile we’re standing by to help federal government employees who are directly affected by the shutdown. We know it’s important to keep your wireless service available, so customers who need help with flexible payment/ deferral options should call 611 https://t.co/WfUVzyExUJ— John Legere (@JohnLegere) January 6, 2019
Wells Fargo
If you are a customer experiencing hardship resulting from the federal government shutdown, please call us directly at 1-800-219-9739, or for more information, visit https://t.co/vyIoIlx1j2.— Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) January 16, 2019