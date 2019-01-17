Breakfast Briefing: 5 things to know Thursday

Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen stiffed a firm he hired to rig CNBC and Drudge polls for the president, the Wall Street Journal reports. The firm was RedFinch Solutions, which Cohen allegedly hired but did not pay in full though some money was handed over; $12,000 to $13,000 in cash in a Walmart bag. (MarketWatch)

In a perfect counterpoint to Trump’s calm comms approach, Cardi B has weighed in on the government shutdown. The Washington Post reports that the Bronx-born artist posted a 58-second video on Instagram Wednesday night lambasting Trump, the shutdown, and calling the country a hellhole.

Privacy groups are proposing new rules and new Federal privacy agency. A dozen-plus privacy groups debuted the plan Thursday for a new federal data-protection agency to regulate the commercial use of personal data, even if aggregated or anonymized. The proposal would reduce the role of the Federal Trade Commission. (Associated Press)

Facebook has shut down more Russian fake news accounts. In a Facebook blog post, Nathaniel Gleicher, the company’s head of cybersecurity policy, said the company deleted "multiple Pages, groups and accounts that engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook and Instagram." (ABC NEWS)

And in a study that should terrify everyone scientists have found that 60% of all wild coffee species could soon be extinct. The new research says coffee faces a wide range of threats as global temperatures rise. Some 75 wild species are considered threatened. (USA Today)



