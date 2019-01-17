Avaya calls up AxiCom to handle UK PR

AxiCom will be tasked with devising impactful PR and social campaigns that promote Avaya as a worldwide leader in business communications, helping customers accelerate digital transformation.

Avaya is a global leader in technology that helps businesses communicate internally and externally.

This includes desktop phones, audio and video conferencing, contact center and cloud services, and a range of other enterprise communications services.

More than 90 per cent of the world’s largest 100 companies are Avaya customers and the business reported global revenues of US$3.3bn in its 2017 financial year.

The account will be led by AxiCom managing director Kate Stevens and director David Whitehead, who joined AxiCom from Golin last year.

"We have a diverse customer base, from CIOs and CTOs to digital transformation officers and CX officers, so we want to ensure we’re engaging with them across PR and social media through compelling integrated campaigns," Avaya UK and Ireland MD Ioan MacRae said.

"AxiCom is the ideal partner for this, as technology and integrated communications specialists. The team presented a fantastic approach, which aligns with our business goals and marketing objectives as we showcase the customer centricity of Avaya going into 2019."

AxiCom UK chief executive Henry Brake said: "Avaya is approaching a critical time as it focuses on a future powering digital transformation within contact centres and through unified communications.

"The Avaya account is a great win for us, as a company operating in a highly competitive space, it will be an exciting challenge to which we will bring our deep technical experience, adept market understanding and creative execution."

AxiCom is a tech firm within BCW Group and specialises in clients from enterprise computing, telecoms, consumer, fintech, media technology and business applications sectors.

It has 160 staff at offices in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, US and UK.

Last year, two former Burson-Marsteller subsidiaries, North of Nine and the US office of PPR, merged and rebranded to AxiCom in the US.

