Hostels giant Generator appoints UK agency to Europe brief

The agency’s remit includes maintaining strong media relations, operating a robust press office and developing a number of creative concepts. Hills Balfour will represent Generator’s PR interests in the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Ireland, France, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

It has been brought on board to develop and shape the brand’s European PR strategy, driving awareness of Generator’s properties and support the brand with local and national media campaigns targeting millennials, gen-Z travellers and fun-seekers throughout Europe. Hills Balfour will be responsible for showcasing the brand as a desirable option for travellers by promoting Generator’s diverse products and services. This includes proactive publicity and strong media relationships across the continent.

"We are very excited to be working with Hills Balfour to increase awareness of our experience- and design-led hostels and hotels. We are confident that once travellers arrive, they will revel in the fun, social and exciting offerings that Generator brings," Generator chief marketing officer Jason Rieff said.

"We love brands that disrupt and are confident that Hills Balfour’s innovative outlook, combined with their expertise in European PR, will help us reach and welcome even more European visitors in the years to come."

Hills Balfour president Amanda Hills added: "Generator is known for inspiring travellers and offering an exciting range of hostels and hotels in some of the world’s coolest cities.

"We look forward to putting Generator on the map as the go-to brand for culture seekers looking for trendy and affordable accommodation."

Generator has properties in some of the world’s most-visited cities, including Dublin, London, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Berlin, Venice, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Rome and Madrid.

Hills Balfour joins NJF, the agency that represents Generator’s PR interests in the United States.

Both agencies are members of the MMGY Global, the a global integrated marketing company specialising in the travel, tourism and hospitality. Hills Balfour joined the group in March last year.