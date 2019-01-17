Global software company Citrix appoints Northern Europe head of comms

Taylor-Cottle will be based in the UK and report to Slavica Simunovic, the director of international communications.

US-headquartered Citrix produces digital workspace, networking and data analytics products to enterprises.

Taylor-Cottle will be responsible for Citrix’s external and internal communications, social media and analyst relations, across the UK, the Nordics, and South Africa. She succeeds Simon Burberry, who has been promoted into a corporate role.

Taylor-Cottle joins from software company CA Technologies, where she led public relations, internal communications, social media and corporate social responsibility programmes across the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe.

She joined CA Technologies in 2015, having previously spent more than ten years agency-side, including roles at Octopus Group, Cirkle and Enigma Marketing.

Taylor-Cottle has a degree in public relations from Bournemouth University.