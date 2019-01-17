FTI Consulting appoints former Labour adviser in digital practice hiring spree

FTI Consulting has grown its digital reputation practice with three hires, including a former adviser to the Labour front bench, Ben Craig.

FTI Consulting's new recruits: Ben Craig, Esmé Hurry and Bella Bricket.
Craig returns to FTI Consulting as director after a stint advising a Labour Party shadow minister on communications and policy, and more recently at agency 38 Degrees, where he focused on creating large-scale public advocacy campaigns.

He was also an account director at FleishmanHillard for two years and returns to FTI after four-and-a-half years.

Esmé Hurry joins as a senior consultant from Digitalis Reputation, where she counselled ultra-high net-worth individuals, governments and listed companies on reputation management and digital strategy.

Bella Bricket joins the firm as consultant from Brunswick, where she held a data and research-focussed role, providing insight and analysis across a range of sectors.

"I’m excited to be joined by Ben, Esmé and Bella as we continue to invest in our digital reputation capabilities," FTI Consulting senior managing director and digital practice lead Ant Moore said.

"These new roles support our growth aims in digital public affairs and in data and advanced analytics."

In December, FTI Consulting promoted 12 professionals to senior managing director positions across EMEA. These include Edward Berry, Ben Brewerton, Almira Cemmell, Matt Dixon, Victoria Graefin Strachwitz, Iain Graham, Alastair Farr, Juliette Fortin, Steve Harris, Pablo López-Alvarez, José Piñeiro and Brett Pollard.

