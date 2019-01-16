Rbb Communications acquires Miami-based firm Z|Comm

MIAMI: Rbb Communications has acquired Z|Comm, a Miami-based firm.

Z|Comm is a luxury, lifestyle, and real estate publicity and experiential agency. It was founded in 2001 by Amy Zakarin, who also serves as president, according to a release.

Z|Comm’s client list has included Elle Magazine, Ferrari, Krug Champagne, One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid Architects, the Related Group, Artefacto, and Perry Ellis International.

The acquisition brings the employee count at rbb to just under 100 and adds another firm to the list of agencies it has purchased. In 2016, rbb bought Miami-based digital agency SpiderBoost Communications and OutOfTheBlue, an advertising and creative design agency also based in Miami.

Last March, rbb announced it formed a Healthcare Advisory Council comprised of five pharma and health communications leaders to advise rbb's health clients and health team.

Representatives from Z|Comm and rbb were not immediately available for comment.

Rbb has offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, New York, and Los Angeles, and international reach across more than 50 countries through its partnership in PROI, a global network of independent communications agencies, according to a release.