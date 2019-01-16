Burson-Marsteller alum Gensemer named CEO of BlueLabs Analytics

WASHINGTON: BlueLabs Analytics has named Thomas Gensemer as its CEO, the firm said on Wednesday.

Gensemer’s most recent position was chief strategy officer at Burson-Marsteller, a role he left (along with other senior executives) shortly after WPP merged the firm with Cohn & Wolfe to create Burson Cohn & Wolfe.

Prior to Burson, Gensemer was a partner at Blue State Digital until that firm was purchased by WPP in 2011. After that purchase, Gensemer was elevated to the strategy role at Burson. Gensemer made the PRWeek Top 40 under 40 list in 2015.

According to the release, BlueLabs employs more than 50 people in Washington, DC, and New York. The data science and tech firm started as part of the 2012 Obama for America campaign, and it works with consumer and B2B automotive, sports, entertainment, healthcare, insurance, and IT clients.