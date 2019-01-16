GCI Health to open Singapore office, its first in Asia

NEW YORK: GCI Health has opened an office in Singapore, its first in what the firm said will be an expansion into Asia.

The Singapore office has three stafferes, with plans to hire more. The firm is planning to focus on four areas in the region: life sciences, market access communications, strategic consulting, and consumer wellness.

Rikki Jones, MD of GCI’s European operations, will lead the Asia expansion as MD in the Asia-Pacific region. She is planning to move to Singapore from London by the end of January, the firm said in a statement.

Jones will continue to report to GCI CEO Wendy Lund. Kath Kerry, who will also report to Lund, will take over the MD of Europe role.

GCI Health was named to PRWeek U.S.’s Best Places to Work list this month. The firm is part of the WPP subsidiary BCW Group, which also includes Burson Cohn & Wolfe as well as shops including AxiCom, Benenson Strategy Group, Direct Impact, Palisades Media Ventures, PSB Research, Prime Policy Group, and Y&R PR.