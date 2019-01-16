Threepipe lands PR for Indian airline

Threepipe will be responsible for managing Jet Airways’ UK press office, engaging with both travel and lifestyle media, plus influencers, to build awareness of the brand and its unique offering.

Jet Airways is the second-largest airline in India after IndiGo and has a 14% passenger market share in the country.

The airline has fallen on hard times recently and is seeking a cash injection after defaulting on a loan from the State Bank of India. Reports suggest shareholder Etihad Airlines may help bail the company out.

Jet Airways plans to grow its brand presence in the UK and describes itself as "India’s premier international airline operating direct flights from the UK to Delhi and Mumbai".

"We have been impressed with Threepipe’s clear understanding of the Jet Airways brand, our market and our audience," Jet Airways UK and Ireland GM Lydia Nazareth said.

"Our focus for 2019 is delivering a high-quality service to our customers and I'm looking forward to continuing our growth with Threepipe."

Threepipe co-founder Jim Hawker said: "We’re really excited to be working with Jet Airways, a dynamic and ambitious Indian brand within the aviation industry. Jet Airways delivers a premium and unrivalled level of customer service and we’re very much looking forward to getting on-board with the brand to help it communicate this to consumers."