Where do you stand on Gillette's provocative ad?

Gillette’s provocative We Believe ad, which calls on men to change their behavior in light of the #MeToo movement, has received a mixed reaction from consumers. Some praise the spot, while others are calling for a boycott of the razor brand.

PR pros told PRWeek that they like the idea, but don’t love the execution. The shaving brand, meanwhile, said it isn’t concerned about what critics think.

Regardless of the ad’s popularity, it has certainly caught the public’s attention. Since January 14, the ad has been seen 1.3 million times on the official YouTube channel of the brand, with 104,000 interactions consisting of likes, dislikes, and comments.

On Twitter, Gillette’s original tweet has been shared over 167,000 times, and the video contained in the post has been viewed 19.7 million times.

Since Monday, there has been over 1.5 million mentions of Gillette on blogs, forums, news sites, and social media, compared to less than 10,000 for the same period last week, according to social media analytics firm Talkwalker. The buzz is only picking up speed, with 1.1 million of these mentions happening in the last 24 hours, the firm found.

Additionally, Talkwater said the hashtag #TheBestMenCanBe has been used 187,400 times since Monday.