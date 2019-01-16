Breakfast Briefing: YouTube says no more dangerous challenges

If you’re dying for internet fame at any cost and looking to start the next Bird Box Challenge or Tide Pod Challenge, I have some bad news: YouTube has changed its policies to prohibit videos that encourage harmful stunts that could lead to injury. "YouTube is home to many beloved viral challenges and pranks, but we need to make sure what’s funny doesn’t cross the line into also being harmful or dangerous," the platform said in a blog post.

Heads up! Your feedback helped us identify 3 areas of our Community Guidelines where we can clarify policies & strengthen enforcement:



1?Custom thumbs

2?External links

3?Pranks & challenges



Read how enforcement will ramp up over the next few months → https://t.co/CkaAiHsp4z — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) January 15, 2019

Two notable people moves on PRWeek this morning: Former Burson-Marsteller crisis and public affairs chair Helaine Klasky is moving to SoundExchange, and TrailRunner International has hired CNN veteran Kelly Wallace. Plus: John Seifert on the future of PR at Ogilvy post-Stuart Smith.

Our colleagues at PRWeek U.K. asked how PR pros on their side of the pond feel about the provocative new Gillette ad, and the jist is they like the idea, but don’t love the execution. The shaving brand, meanwhile, told PRWeek yesterday that it isn’t concerned about what critics think. Rival Harry’s, meanwhile, is running ads on The New York Times’ website and other places jumping off the Gillette ad, but talking mostly about lower prices.

The Sears brand is not dead yet. Billionaire Edward Lampert has won a bankruptcy auction for Sears Holdings, which will keep the chain in business but with a drastically reduced footprint of 400-plus stores, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Papa John’s must hand over documents and messages related to the dismissal of estranged founder John Schnatter, according to a Delaware judge. Schnatter resigned last summer, then said he regretted doing so, after Forbes reported he used a racist slur on a conference call. The two sides are locked in a legal battle as Papa John’s reportedly explores its sales options.