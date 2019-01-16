Former Burson crisis chair Helaine Klasky to lead comms at SoundExchange

WASHINGTON: Music licencing rights company SoundExchange has named Helaine Klasky as its chief communications officer.

Klasky, who will start in the role on Monday, will be based in Washington, DC, reporting to president and CEO Michael Huppe. She will lead the communications, government relations, and industry relations divisions; the number of her direct reports has not been determined, according to a spokesperson.

The chief communications officer position was previously held by Richard Conlon, who moved to the role of chief corporate development officer.

Klasky previously worked at Burson-Marsteller as chair of the public affairs and crisis management practice. However, she left the firm, along with dozens of other senior staffers, after WPP merged Cohn & Wolfe and Burson-Marsteller early last year.

She was replaced at BCW by A.J. Jones, who was named EVP of global public affairs solutions in November.

Prior to Burson, Klasky held senior communications roles at GE and was chief of communications for Yale University. She was also deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury among other government roles.

According to its website, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties for almost 175,000 recording artists and master rights owners accounts. It also administers direct agreements for rights owners and licensees. The organization said it has paid out more than $5 billion in royalties