State Farm picks Zeno Group as PR AOR

BLOOMINGTON, IL: State Farm has selected Zeno Group as its PR AOR.



State Farm is "looking forward to working with Zeno to connect with our communities," Joe Strupek, State Farm’s assistant VP of public affairs, said in an emailed statement.

The account had been handled by Weber Shandwick for almost ten years. Zeno is a DJE Holdings company.

"We thank our former PR partner, Weber Shandwick, and their talented team of PR professionals," said Strupek. "In our nearly decade-long relationship we accomplished many things, including the State Farm Newsroom, Neighborhood of Good, and Education Assist."

Neither Zeno nor Weber Shandwick immediately replied to requests for comment.

PRWeek first reported that the account was up for review in November 2018. According to sources familiar with the review, the company began the review process in the fall of last year and was pitched by agencies in October.

At the time, a State Farm spokesperson confirmed that Weber was included in the review. Weber did not comment on the review.

Earlier last year, State Farm consolidated most of its marketing work with Omnicom Group, according to AdWeek. Weber continued to serve as its PR AOR after that decision.

State Farm is the largest and most profitable property-casualty insurer in the U.S., according to Forbes. Its 2017 revenue grew by nearly 3% year-over-year to $78.3 billion, and it reported net income of $2.2 billion.