Nick Hewer fronts new podcast to encourage exports

The 'Local to Global with Nick Hewer' podcast aims to capitalise on the success of the GREAT campaign and encourage growth in exports through a series of interviews by Hewer with British business leaders who are successfully trading overseas.

Commenting on the podcast series, Conrad Bird, director of the GREAT Britain campaign, told PRWeek: "We believe that podcasts are a great medium to inform, entertain and educate today's time-poor businesspeople."

He added: "I think they provide the perfect opportunity for the GREAT campaign to share engaging stories that will inspire UK businesses to consider exporting by providing first-hand insight on how British companies have succeeded overseas and what they learned on their journey.

"We hope this will just be the start of our podcast series, as there are thousands of businesses across the UK with amazing export stories to share."

In a six-part series, each week Hewer will profile a different business and reveal how they have reaped the rewards of international trade, along with their tips for success.



The podcast is available on several platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Acast.

Hewer describes it as "a show exploring why exporting is great for business" and "hearing how international trade can increase your sales, growth and stability whatever your business size".

In this week’s episode, he interviews Brigette Bard, founder and chief executive of BioSure, the company behind the first self-test HIV diagnosis kit.







She says that people considering exporting should ensure they do their homework and "know what your market is" as well as ensuring they have "someone on the ground who's got your business at heart".

Bard's company began exporting in 2017, with orders to supply more than 500 pharmacies in South Africa.

She describes how her firm has benefited from the support it has received from DIT, which she says "does open doors".







A future episode of the podcast will feature London start-up what3words, which has mapped the world to provide a unique code for each 3m2 area – enabling precise addresses for all parts of the globe. Since its launch in 2011, the technology is now being used in more than 170 countries worldwide.

Other firms that will be profiled in the coming weeks include Pavegen, a clean technology company that has created a system that converts footsteps into energy; Sure Chill, a cooling system that can work for 12 days without power; SunGod, a firm that sells 'adventureproof' sunglasses and goggles; and men's grooming product retailer Mo Bro’s.

Despite global demand for UK good and services, some 400,000 businesses that could export choose not to, according to DIT.

