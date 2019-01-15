Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Tuesday morning

What do you think of Gillette’s "We Believe" commercial? The razor company’s ad, which calls on men to change their behavior in light of the #MeToo movement, is getting mixed reactions. People, such as Piers Morgan, said they will boycott the brand because of the ad’s message. Posted on YouTube on January 13, the video has been viewed 2.7 million times, and has garnered 31,000 likes, and 236,000 dislikes.

PayPal brings back CMO role after six years. Allison Johnson has been named the company’s EVP and CMO. Marketing has been divided among brands and regions at PayPal, CEO Dan Schulman told The Wall Street Journal. Johnson was most recently a founder and managing partner at marketing and venture capital firm West, and was previously VP of worldwide marcomms at Apple, and a senior marketing exec at HP Inc.

Detroit auto show updates: Volkswagen and Ford Motor Company are expected to unveil an alliance on Tuesday, according to media reports, that combines forces on commercial vehicles and is likely to expand into joint development of electric and self-driving tech. What happened Monday: Here are the winners of the auto show’s 2019 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the year awards. Infiniti, meanwhile, ran into technical difficulties when it tried to unveil its QX Inspiration concept car. Here’s how they responded on Twitter.

Wendy’s, Burger King, and McDonald’s are making headlines this morning, thanks to President Donald Trump. He catered fast food for the Clemson Tigers ceremonial White House dinner on Monday night. The usual meal from the White House kitchen could not be served due to the government shutdown. Trump personally paid for the food, telling reporters, "I like it all. It’s all good stuff. Great American food." Jokes poured in on Twitter.

Speaking of the partial government shutdown, we are three weeks in. Disrupting travel at America’s biggest airports; and a spike in canceled immigration hearings are among the mounting problems it is causing. Here is the latest on the longest shutdown in U.S. history.