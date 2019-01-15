Ex-Burson-Marsteller Germany boss joins Clarity

Alexander Fink takes on the role at the start of February and will lead Clarity’s growth plans for Germany, which includes opening a second office, in Munich, to complement the existing office in Berlin.

The agency is focusing on the digitisation of reputation management and stakeholder communications.

Fink is an industry veteran with more than 20 years' experience in comms, including as leader of Burson-Marsteller for more than four years. He has also been CEO of K Comms (now Edelman) in Switzerland, Pleon (now Ketchum) and held several other senior roles in the industry.

Clarity CEO Sami McCabe said the addition of Fink gives Clarity "a world-class European leadership team".

"We see huge potential in the DACH [Germany, Austria, Switzerland] region, and to have someone of Alexander’s pedigree and profile leading the charge there puts us in a very strong position to capitalise on the opportunity.

Along with our new lead in London, Rachel Gilley, we go into 2019 feeling bullishly confident about our prospects of driving significant growth in Europe this year."

In the past year, Clarity hired former Bite MD Gilley to lead Clarity’s London office and acquired San Francisco-based agency DRS Media.

Clarity's former UK MD Sara Collinge left the agency last year, joining John Brown's 'no bullshit' start-up Don't Cry Wolf in October.