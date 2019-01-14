FTI Consulting hires Frederick Hill as MD

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting has named Frederick Hill as an MD in its strategic comms segment.



Hill starts on January 15 and reports to senior MD of strategic comms Jackson Dunn. He will lead the telecom, media, and technology sector of the FTI public affairs practice and will have a core team of direct reports, the exact number of which will fluctuate, said Brian Kennedy, senior MD at FTI.

"The tech and telecom industries are increasingly the subject of regulatory scrutiny and also reputational risk and government oversight, so there’s a big opportunity there," Kennedy said, discussing Hill’s hire. "Historically, FTI’s strength was capital markets and focusing on M&A and cross border work. We’re now, under [Hill’s] leadership, building and bringing in that critical public affairs piece."

Kennedy would not discuss which tech clients Hill will work with, but FTI represents both Intuit and eBay, according to the federal lobbying disclosure act database

Before joining FTI, Hill was comms director for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. While there, he handled strategy for the committee’s work on internet and electronic communications laws, as well as other issues, according to a release.

Prior his work for the committee, according to LinkedIn, Hill spent 13-plus years in various comms positions for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, most recently as deputy staff director for communications and strategy.

Last October, FTI reported its revenues grew 14.3% to $513 million, compared to $449 million for the same quarter a year prior.