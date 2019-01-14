Eggfluencer? 11 brands jumping eggstra hard off the Instagram egg phenomenon

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

Egg on your face over only a few likes? Not these brands.

Blog

Sorry, influencers and brands that work day in and day out to hatch a plan for the perfect social media post. An egg is more popular than you.

A simple picture of an egg cracked the code to become the most-liked post on Instagram on Monday. The picture of an egg, posted by Egg Gang (@world_record_egg) has 31 million likes on the platform, surpassing Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement, which got 18 million likes.

Here are 11 brands that quickly scrambled to make sure they weren’t upstaged by the eggfluencer...

Tarte Cosmetics

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Busch Beer

RED

Tel Aviv

Pop-Tarts

Burger King

Doug the Pug

Steak-umm

Uber Eats

White Castle

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector