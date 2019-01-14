Eggfluencer? 11 brands jumping eggstra hard off the Instagram egg phenomenon

Sorry, influencers and brands that work day in and day out to hatch a plan for the perfect social media post. An egg is more popular than you.

A simple picture of an egg cracked the code to become the most-liked post on Instagram on Monday. The picture of an egg, posted by Egg Gang (@world_record_egg) has 31 million likes on the platform, surpassing Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement, which got 18 million likes.

Here are 11 brands that quickly scrambled to make sure they weren’t upstaged by the eggfluencer...

Tarte Cosmetics

This B&A is no YOLK! Inspired by world_record_egg, eggs around the world are stepping up their glam & using our vegan #holyquail shape tape contour concealer to:

??Hide hyperpigmentation, age spots, and scarring

??Brighten & contour #worldrecordegg pic.twitter.com/MJcFOIBYMe — tartecosmetics (@tartecosmetics) January 14, 2019

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

We scrambled to book this guest for tonight! ?? pic.twitter.com/e2BaweZ6IK — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 14, 2019

Busch Beer

The World: So did you hear about an egg breaking the world record for --



Us: SHHHHH — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) January 14, 2019

RED

We’re just as sick of hearing about this egg as you are. But if an egg can become the most liked photo on Instagram, anything is possible — including ending AIDS. pic.twitter.com/5WkmBbyHvv — (RED) (@RED) January 14, 2019

Tel Aviv

Apparently, eggs are the new trend now... So I'd love to invite the most liked #egg on @instagram to #TelAviv!??

@KylieJenner, you're also invited...?? pic.twitter.com/iFbqdTfrSF — Tel Aviv (@TelAviv) January 14, 2019

Pop-Tarts

Roses are red

Violets are violet

Pop-Tarts are good

Pop-Tarts are nice

I am nice

I'm a good person

I'm a good Pop-Tart

I want to be the most liked egg on twitter

Like this post and I'll be your best friend — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) January 14, 2019

Burger King

an egg has more clout than us. rip — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 14, 2019

Doug the Pug

U mean to tell me this egg got more likes than my cute face? pic.twitter.com/oGdvr6wf4q — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) January 14, 2019

Steak-umm

Uber Eats

So you're telling us we could have just uploaded a picture of an egg? Well, okay then. #egggang pic.twitter.com/C0tC9vDCqi — Uber Eats (@UberEats) January 14, 2019

White Castle