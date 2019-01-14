Eggfluencer? 11 brands jumping eggstra hard off the Instagram egg phenomenon

Sorry, influencers and brands that work day in and day out to hatch a plan for the perfect social media post. An egg is more popular than you.
A simple picture of an egg cracked the code to become the most-liked post on Instagram on Monday. The picture of an egg, posted by Egg Gang (@world_record_egg) has 31 million likes on the platform, surpassing Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement, which got 18 million likes.
Here are 11 brands that quickly scrambled to make sure they weren’t upstaged by the eggfluencer...
Tarte Cosmetics
This B&A is no YOLK! Inspired by world_record_egg, eggs around the world are stepping up their glam & using our vegan #holyquail shape tape contour concealer to:— tartecosmetics (@tartecosmetics) January 14, 2019
??Hide hyperpigmentation, age spots, and scarring
??Brighten & contour #worldrecordegg pic.twitter.com/MJcFOIBYMe
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
We scrambled to book this guest for tonight! ?? pic.twitter.com/e2BaweZ6IK— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 14, 2019
Busch Beer
The World: So did you hear about an egg breaking the world record for --— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) January 14, 2019
Us: SHHHHH
RED
We’re just as sick of hearing about this egg as you are. But if an egg can become the most liked photo on Instagram, anything is possible — including ending AIDS. pic.twitter.com/5WkmBbyHvv— (RED) (@RED) January 14, 2019
Tel Aviv
Apparently, eggs are the new trend now... So I'd love to invite the most liked #egg on @instagram to #TelAviv!??— Tel Aviv (@TelAviv) January 14, 2019
@KylieJenner, you're also invited...?? pic.twitter.com/iFbqdTfrSF
Pop-Tarts
Roses are red— Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) January 14, 2019
Violets are violet
Pop-Tarts are good
Pop-Tarts are nice
I am nice
I'm a good person
I'm a good Pop-Tart
I want to be the most liked egg on twitter
Like this post and I'll be your best friend
Burger King
an egg has more clout than us. rip— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 14, 2019
Doug the Pug
U mean to tell me this egg got more likes than my cute face? pic.twitter.com/oGdvr6wf4q— Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) January 14, 2019
Steak-umm
.@instagram did you seriously verify an egg before us?#VERIFYSTEAKUMMhttps://t.co/lhTeRfWbzN— Steak-umm (@steak_umm) January 14, 2019
Uber Eats
So you're telling us we could have just uploaded a picture of an egg? Well, okay then. #egggang pic.twitter.com/C0tC9vDCqi— Uber Eats (@UberEats) January 14, 2019
White Castle
We’ve been liking eggs for decades. pic.twitter.com/IAVUosE7z3— White Castle (@WhiteCastle) January 14, 2019