Wye Communications names Penny Kozakos to new client services SVP role

CHICAGO: Wye Communications has named Penny Kozakos to the newly created role of SVP of client services, the agency said on Monday.

For a year, Kozakos has been serving as lead adviser for Wye’s largest account, YSC Consulting. She started in the full-time role at the agency on January 3. Kozakos is reporting to CEO Erica Swerdlow and has eight direct reports.

Swerdlow said she had been serving as the firm’s de facto head of client services herself, but hired Kozakos for the new role to manage growth.

"[Kozakos] is masterful at managing client relationships, developing employees, and integrating complex assignments," Swerdlow said. "I was serving in this role, but as we grow, I want to make sure that our client-service standards are evolving and remain high-quality."

Prior to Wye, Kozakos was VP of communications for the trade group Airlines of America and was an MD at Burson-Marsteller for 16 years.

Wye was rolled out in late 2016 when Stagwell Group, the investment advisory holding company founded by former Burson-Marsteller CEO and top Clinton pollster Mark Penn, took an investment in Finn Partners. The firms said at the time that Wye, in which Stagwell has a controlling interest, would serve as a conflict shop for clients. Wye named Erica Swerdlow as CEO in January 2017.