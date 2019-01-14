Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Advertising’s biggest night could have a very interesting on-the-field matchup, whether a clash of old lions like Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees or young guns like the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff, or a mix of the two. We’ll know the Super Bowl LIII matchup after next Sunday’s conference championships.

Cadillac turned heads before the Sunday opening of the Detroit auto show by teasing an electric crossover SUV. However, many details about the model, including its branding, have not been unveiled. Electric vehicles are one of this year’s hottest topics of conversation at the world’s biggest auto show, according to The New York Times.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are shouldering most of the blame for the partial government shutdown, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll. Only one-quarter of respondents believe the president’s claim that there’s a bonafide crisis at the southern border, however support for building a wall on it has increased.

In totally normal behavior for a president, Trump spent a good part of Sunday night lashing out at Jeff Bezos, make that "Jeff Bozo," and likely presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) amid new questions about his relationship with Russia. In other social news, a picture of an egg has surpassed a post by Kylie Jenner to become the most-liked Instagram post of all time. Indeed, what a time to be alive.

There’s a trend developing here. Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is set to appear on the next season of "Celebrity Big Brother" on CBS, following last year’s star turn by one-time West Wing comms staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman. Scaramucci was terminated in July 2017 after painting word pictures no one ever wants to see about then-colleague Steve Bannon in an interview.