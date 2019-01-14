Honda appoints new UK lifestyle PR agency

The agency has been charged with building the iconic Japanese automotive brand, as well as showcasing new products to emerge across their range. The scope of work includes all aspects of the comms mix, from strategic planning to creative execution.

It is the first time in nearly a decade that Honda UK has worked with a lifestyle PR agency. In 2016, Prova PR was appointed as the first PR provider to Honda UK's network of 180 franchised and independent dealers across the UK.

Mischief will report in to automotive PR section manager Simon Branney.

"For the last decade we’ve focused on the automotive press, but now is the right time for the Honda brand to go far and wide and Mischief are the agency to help us do just that," Branney said.

"We were particularly impressed by their creativity and strategic thinking in the pitch process and look forward to working with them."

Mischief creative Jack Hutchinson added: "We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work on such an iconic brand.

"Not only is Honda known for its superb engineering across the globe, but the unique personality and sense of fun within the Honda UK team makes them a perfect partner for Mischief, and we can’t wait to get started."