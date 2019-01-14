PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies 2019: make sure your agency is included

In a change to the process this year, PRWeek UK will be collecting data for the UK Top 150 Consultancies table and the individual UK sector tables. Previously this data was gathered as part of the global Agency Business Report, coordinated from the US.

Emails containing the questionnaire for the UK project will be sent to agencies this week. The questionnaire asks for revenue, headcount and other pieces of information relating to the UK only.

Agencies are advised to submit their figures even if they think they won't make the Top 150. This is because there is an opportunity to be included in the sector tables and in other associated articles relating to the UK agency landscape.

If your agency operates in the UK and has not received the form by the end of this week, please email john.harrington@haymarket.com and we will send it to you. If your agency did not submit figures for the UK Top 150 table in 2018 and would like to be included this year, please email John with the email address of the individual who can provide the figures.

A separate questionnaire for the global Agency Business Report - which asks for revenue and other data both globally and in regions outside the UK - is also being sent to non-UK agencies this week. Agencies that operate in the UK only do not need to complete this questionnaire. For queries about this questionnaire, please email chaeli.marinelli@prweek.com.

Click here to view coverage of the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies 2018.