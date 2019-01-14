Pharma association promotes Dunster to head of comms

Dunster will report directly to the ABPI’s chief executive Mike Thompson and move from head of external affairs to lead the reputation, digital and media functions of the group representing the branded pharmaceutical industry in the UK.

The comms team handles press relations on behalf of the association and its members, as well as reputation and responsibility for the ABPI’s flagship Disclosure UK transparency database and ABPI Code engagement across global pharmaceutical companies.

"Every day, medicines developed by ABPI members transform the lives of millions of patients in the UK. With a new generation of cutting-edge treatments coming through, there has never been a more important time for us to tell this story," Dunster said.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to build on the work that the ABPI has led to showcase the extraordinary innovation of our industry."

Dunster has worked at the ABPI for three years, which has included leading on the ABPI’s work to prepare for Brexit.

During this period, he worked on secondment to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the European trade association for the branded industry.

Prior to joining the ABPI, Dunster worked as the group head of policy, research, public affairs and press at disability charity Scope.

He has also worked in Westminster as a parliamentary advisor to the Business and Treasury Ministerial teams.



Dunster replaces Aileen Thompson as ececutive director of comms for the ABPI, a role she held for more than four years before setting up her own agency at the start of the year.

