Edelman hires APCO's Kevin Goldman

NEW YORK: Edelman has hired Kevin Goldman as EVP and senior media strategist for corporate and public affairs in New York.

Goldman joined the firm this month from APCO Worldwide, where he was senior director and head of the global media practice.

An Edelman spokesperson confirmed the agency hired Goldman, who wasn’t available for comment.

Goldman worked at APCO since 2013, providing counsel on media relations, corporate communications, crisis management, competitive positioning, and business strategy, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Previously, he was a senior consultant at Sucherman Consulting Group, SVP at Hiltzik Strategies, VP of communications at NBCUniversal, and VP of media relations at CNBC. Goldman started his professional career as a reporter and columnist at The Wall Street Journal.

He’s also the author of the book "Conflicting Accounts: The Creation and Crash of the Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising Empire."