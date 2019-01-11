One-word answers with Harley-Davidson's Heather Malenshek

The all-electric motorcycle Harley-Davidson said it is taking pre-orders for this year is distant from the tattoo- and leather jacket-clad image on which the brand was built.

Proving innovation and transformation are at the top of its agenda, Harley’s team said it will start deliveries of the $29,799 LiveWire by fall at CES in Las Vegas this week.

The bike was initially launched in 2014 for testing by brand fans. Since then, the team has been quietly working on fine-tuning the design and charge, which has a range of more than 100 miles.

Campaign U.S. caught up with Heather Malenshek, CMO and SVP of marketing and brand at Harley-Davidson Motor Company, while she was on the ground in Sin City.

Describe Harley-Davidson's future. Limitless.

The biggest uphill battle facing the transportation industry right now is congestion.

What's your take-home from CES 2019? Cross-collaboration.

Harley Davidson's most challenging market is non-riders and our answer to it is innovation.

What are you most excited about this year? Electrification.

Thought on in-housing? Balance.

Name the most underutilized asset marketers must deploy more. Courage.

How much gambling $$$ did you blow in Vegas? $0.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.