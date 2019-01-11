The Breakfast Briefing: Five things to know Friday

The latest battle in Trump/Acosta grudge match happened Thursday when President Trump and conservative media figures mocked a video that CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta shot near the border. In the video, Acosta’s take was there’s no crisis here. The Trump/conservative reaction: That’s because you’re standing near a wall. (USA Today)

Target has issued an RFI looking for comms support. The retailer emailed the RFI to a short list of agencies January 2 and is planning to award the business the first week of March. The company says it is not searching for an AOR.

Facebook has unveiled a new UK fact-checking operation it created with fact-checking charity Full Fact. According to Deadline, the program will review and rate the accuracy of content and then flag posts, links and videos it deems to be false.

The clothing company Columbia has entered the border debate in a big way with an ad critiquing the government shutdown. Axios reported this morning that the company placed the full-page ad in the Washington Post.

In the U.S., a long-term Chinese PR campaign is getting some pushback, according to the Washington Post. For several years, says the Post, the communist party has been at pains to promote China’s image as a global leader. And as part of that initiative, China has tried to open "Confucius Institutes" at American universities. But at least 10 schools have said no to the language and cultural programs.