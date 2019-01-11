Aperol offers delivery service for Blue Monday

Aperol is helping Brits get through Blue Monday, supposedly the most depressing day of the year, with the return of its cocktail delivery service.

The brand will be making its way around London, Brighton and Bristol from 21 January in an orange van and an Italian bartender, who will make two Aperol spritz drinks at people’s front doors.

Fans will need to enter a competition to be in with a chance of an "Aperol-ivery".

The activation was created by PR agency Burson Cohn & Wolfe and first ran in August last year. Aperol is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Paolo Tonellotto, Aperol brand ambassador and bar owner, said: "I’ve always seen January as the perfect time to catch up with friends after the very busy Christmas time. To me, the aperitivo culture in Italy is a great way to do this – a couple of drinks, a few snacks and some great company to share them with. In Italy, aperitivo is an everyday occurrence all year round – which, of course, always starts with an Aperol spritz."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign