Senior 10 Downing Street aide to join Cicero Group

She was the senior legislative aide to Theresa May’s office until November, a role she has held since the 2017 general election. During her time at 10 Downing Street, Da Costa established a new function and helped to secure the passage of legislation, including the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Previously, Da Costa was the head of UK government relations for global services giant Serco and has also been managing director of Bellenden (now Newington Communications) as well as running her own business to train public affairs professionals.

Her arrival follows Cicero’s acquisition of Westbourne Communications earlier this year and the appointment of Theresa May’s former spokesperson Joey Jones from Weber Shandwick.

"We’re just waiting for final sign off but I’m very much looking forward to joining Cicero Group at a time when the interplay between political risk and business has never been more acute," Da Costa said.

"Having experienced government at the very sharp end throughout the last 15 months, I am greatly looking forward to using my experience to help Cicero and its superb client base as we face the challenge of navigating the politics ahead."

Cicero Group executive chairman Iain Anderson added: "Nikki will bring one-of-a-kind expertise to the Cicero team, having helped steer the Number 10 ship through a period of unprecedented political change and will be a huge asset to our client offer and to Cicero colleagues."