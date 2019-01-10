Ray Kotcher, former CEO and chairman of Ketchum and professor of the practice of PR at Boston University, and Arunima Krishna, assistant professor of PR at BU's College of Communication, join PRWeek's Steve Barrett to discuss the results of the PRWeek/Boston University Bellwether Survey and what they mean for the comms industry.
The PR Week 1.11.2019: Ray Kotcher and Arunima Krishna, Boston University
Ray Kotcher, professor of the practice of PR, and Arunima Krishna, assistant professor of PR at Boston University's College of Communication, join the podcast to discuss the results of the PRWeek/Boston University Bellwether Survey.