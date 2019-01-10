Ex-M&C Saatchi PR MD Davnet Doran takes new agency role

Her remit is to offer senior counsel to all Fanclub’s clients, working with agency founder Adrian Ma – the duo previously worked together at Consolidated Communications, now part of Four.

PRWeek revealed in September that Doran had left M&C Saatchi PR after 10 months, having joined from Unity, where she was latterly MD.

Fanclub said Doran’s appointment comes amid a period of growth at the London-based agency, whose biggest clients include Wowcher, Tesco Mobile and employee engagement firm Reward Gateway.

Ma said: "Davnet’s reputation as a talented senior strategist, and in nurturing teams in some of the UK’s most respected mid-sized agencies, will ensure that we’ve got the right things in place as we continue to grow".

Doran, whose previous roles also include director at Cake, said: "I’m really excited to be working with the Fanclub team and its clients, and showing the industry that a caring, people-first approach can lead to commercial success and creative excellence."

M&C Saatchi PR changed its name to M&C Saatchi Public Relations last October, following Doran’s departure, as part of a "global brand refresh".