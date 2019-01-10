Ex-M&C Saatchi PR MD Davnet Doran takes new agency role

Added 44 minutes ago by John Harrington

Former M&C Saatchi PR managing director Davnet Doran has joined Fanclub PR as non-executive director, PRWeek has learned.

News
Reunion: Fanclub's Adrian Ma and Davnet Doran worked together at Consolidated
Reunion: Fanclub's Adrian Ma and Davnet Doran worked together at Consolidated

Her remit is to offer senior counsel to all Fanclub’s clients, working with agency founder Adrian Ma – the duo previously worked together at Consolidated Communications, now part of Four.

PRWeek revealed in September that Doran had left M&C Saatchi PR after 10 months, having joined from Unity, where she was latterly MD.

Fanclub said Doran’s appointment comes amid a period of growth at the London-based agency, whose biggest clients include Wowcher, Tesco Mobile and employee engagement firm Reward Gateway.

Ma said: "Davnet’s reputation as a talented senior strategist, and in nurturing teams in some of the UK’s most respected mid-sized agencies, will ensure that we’ve got the right things in place as we continue to grow".

Doran, whose previous roles also include director at Cake, said: "I’m really excited to be working with the Fanclub team and its clients, and showing the industry that a caring, people-first approach can lead to commercial success and creative excellence."

M&C Saatchi PR changed its name to M&C Saatchi Public Relations last October, following Doran’s departure, as part of a "global brand refresh".

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector