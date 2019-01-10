Ikea seeks agency for new global PR account

Around half a dozen agencies have been contacted to pitch for the account, with the world’s largest furniture retailer focused on consultancies with a global presence.

Annika Mohlin, media relations manager at Ikea parent company Ingka Group, told PRWeek in a statement: "We are excited about finding a new global agency and we hope to select our new partner within a few weeks."

Ikea currently uses a variety of agencies across different international markets. These relationships are expected to continue, with the newly appointed global agency looking to emphasise the company’s overall brand positioning across the world.

The winning agency will report to Ikea’s global head office. Goldbug, the London-based brand and PR agency that has been working with Ikea on a project basis, is helping co-ordinate the process.

The value of the account is not known, although it is likely to be substantial given the scope of the global brief.

The news comes alongside major changes at the group, which has 313 stores in 38 territories - the majority of stores are company operated, with some run under franchise.

Last year Ingka announced plans to move into city centre locations in addition to its out-of-town sites, and also offer online shopping, home delivery and possibly an assembly service for its flat-packed items. The FT reported in November that the group planned to shed 7,500 of its 160,000-strong workforce, mostly in global functions.

In the UK, Ikea works with Karmarama as its retained corporate PR agency and Hope&Glory as its retained consumer shop. These relationships remain unaffected.