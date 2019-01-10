Breakfast Briefing: Trump to visit Mexican border as part of wall sales pitch

President Donald Trump is set to visit the Mexican border today, a day after storming out of a meeting with Democratic leaders about re-opening the federal government. Trump is edging closer to declaring a national emergency over border security, according to The Wall Street Journal, a move virtually guaranteed to face court challenges from Democrats.

White House Communications Director Bill Shine was one of the top aides who encouraged Trump to visit the border today and address the nation from the Oval Office on Tuesday night, according to The New York Times. Trump, however, reportedly told journalists at an off-the-record meeting that he is skeptical either tactic will help his negotiating position. About that meeting: the president raged about the discussion points from that get-together becoming public in a late Thursday evening tweet.

Ford isn’t waiting for the start of the Detroit auto show to make major announcements. The automaker has unveiled the Explorer’s first redesign in eight years with new technologies including driver assistance enhancements. Executives are also said to be hammering out the details of a major partnership with Volkswagen that could be announced as the North American International Auto Show gets underway next week.

What’s happening at CES: IBM CMO Michelle Peluso is optimistic that 2019 will be the year men really step up to the plate on behalf of women; Voice technologies dominate the show floor; and technologies that could help people survive are also making their mark.

Finally, our long, national salad nightmare is over. It’s safe to eat romaine lettuce again, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sixty-two people in 16 states became sick during the outbreak, which was announced just before Thanksgiving. The FDA is continuing to investigate.