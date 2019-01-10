BAE Systems group comms chief departs

The company said Divver's role will be covered on an interim basis internally while BAE Systems seeks a permanent replacement.

Divver has been group comms director since January 2014, when she replaced Charlotte Lambkin, who had earlier left BAE Systems to take on the post of corporate relations director at drinks manufacturer Diageo.

BAE’s comms chief is arguably one of the biggest and most challenging roles in corporate PR, representing a FTSE 100 defence manufacturer to the wider world.

The importance of her position was underlined by the fact she reported directly to the chief executive, who was Charles Woodburn at the time she left in December. Divver has also been a regular in PRWeek’s Powerbook.

Prior to BAE Systems, Divver was the general manager of group corporate affairs for Xstrata, where she was responsible for the global comms of the multinational mining group.