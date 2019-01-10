Mental Wealth: Don't fear the new year (a life lessons list)

Nowadays we put so much energy into trying to control our bodies, relationships, money, our future, business, families and kids, but one of the best things we can do in the pursuit of happiness is learning to let go.

Stop trying to be perfect

It makes us feel inferior and desperate to change; owning our uniqueness makes us feel worthy and excited to evolve.

Other people will judge...

...so simply doing our best, and accepting that people are always going to form their own opinions anyway, is far more empowering than worrying about what everyone else thinks.

Love will be messy at times

Unless you’re in an unhealthy relationship, lean into the messiness. That’s where the intimacy is.

Tomorrow is uncertain...

...and despite all our planning, plotting, worrying or dreading, what will be will be. And no matter how scared we may feel, it will always work out how it is meant to work out.

We can’t change other people

No matter how much we wish that someone would act differently, it has to be his or her choice.

We are going to redefine ourselves

It’s tempting to cling to roles and ideas of who we are, but who we are is always evolving. Life is far more fulfilling if we see changes as adventures.

We will hurt at times

Pain is inevitable. It’s not a sign that something is wrong with us, or our lives; it’s a sign that we’re human, and we have the courage to care and live fully. It’s also a sign you are growing.

We have to forgive ourselves

No one deserves to cower in shame and carry guilt, and it won’t do any good. If we want to be happy we need to cut ourselves some slack and believe that we’re doing the best we can.

There are some things we may never understand

Much of life is a mystery, but it’s human nature to try to solve it. Peace is learning to embrace the open-ended questions.

The worst thing that could possibly happen might not be that bad

If we’re willing to consider the possibility, we may find opportunity in that horrible thing. At the very least, we may recognise that we’re OK – still here, still strong, and still breathing.

