IBM veteran David Yaun lands at Bank of America

CHARLOTTE, NC: Former IBM executive David Yaun has joined Bank of America as SVP of communications for its global technology and operations organization.

Yuan said in a LinkedIn post that he is collaborating with the bank’s chief technology officer and working to build out its editorial content and thought leadership platforms, starting this month. Cathy Bessant is the bank’s chief technology and operations officer, according to its website.

A Bank of America representative wasn’t immediately available for comment. Yaun referred requests seeking comment to his LinkedIn post.

Most recently, Yaun was VP of corporate communications for thought leadership and content strategy at IBM, exiting the position in June 2018. He had worked at IBM for about two decades, starting at the tech giant in 1996 as director of media relations, according to his LinkedIn account. Around the time of Yaun’s departure, IBM hired Edelman’s Erin Roche as VP of comms for systems and Collective Intelligence’s Kevin McDermott as VP of strategic and executive comms.

After the exit of longtime IBM communications executive Jon Iwata in 2017, new communications leader Ray Day launched an agency review. IBM selected Weber Shandwick as its global anchor agency along with SKDKnickerbocker, Spectrum Science Communications, and Civic Entertainment Group handling other comms duties.

Ketchum and Text100 previously handled the lion’s share of the company’s communications for 17 years.