Entercom CMO Ruth Gaviria exits company after three years

NEW YORK: Entercom CMO Ruth Gaviria is stepping down from her role this week, according to an internal memo obtained by PRWeek.

Gaviria has worked at the radio company for three years.

Jenny Nelson, VP of marketing, will oversee corporate marketing in the interim. A search for a permanent replacement is underway.

"I want to thank [Gaviria] for all of her contributions over the past three years at Entercom," CEO David Field said in the memo. "She has made a great impact in a number of ways including establishing a strong corporate marketing strategy and elevating our local and national brand identity."

In a statement, Gaviria thanked Field for the opportunity to build Entercom’s first marketing, brand, and communications practice. The team includes Esther-Mireya Tejeda, head of corporate comms and PR; Anna McMichael-Kane, executive creative director; Jennifer Morales, director of corporate comms and PR; and Elissa Gomez, associate director of corporate marketing, according to the memo.

Gaviria said in a statement that the group "ushered in a new era in audio for both Entercom and the radio industry with strategic and creative campaigns."

Entercom launched a campaign last year working to re-position radio as a stable platform with unmatched reach to catch the attention of advertisers.

Before joining Entercom, Gaviria was EVP of corporate marketing at Univision Communications, where she led a rebranding of Univision and its properties, according to her company bio. Previously, she spearheaded Hispanic ventures at Meredith and created a portfolio of lifestyle print and digital brands as well as a custom publishing practice for Hispanic consumers.