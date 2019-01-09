In brief: Beattie begins Brexit marketing drive, Ozdemir elected PRCA council VC, wins for MHP, AM+A

Beattie begins marketing drive to offset Brexit impact

Beattie Communications is launching its largest sales and marketing drive in the UK to counteract the impact of Brexit. The agency will spend more than £500,000 this year to raise the profile of its brand with an integrated sales and marketing campaign that includes advertising, PR, events and social media outreach. The London headquartered agency, which has offices in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds, has also appointed Ellie Arnoldi as its first director of business development. She has joined Beattie from Vice and Joe Media. "The uncertainty of Brexit is having a disastrous impact on the UK economy with consumer and business confidence at a ten-year low," said Laurna Woods, chief executive of the integrated marketing agency," said Laurna Woods, chief executive of the integrated marketing agency. "We’re going in the opposite direction by spending more on the promotion of the Beattie Communications and Only Marketing brands than ever before. We’re not prepared to sit back and let the indecision of our politicians damage our agency."

Fintech company Tickr chooses MHP

Tickr, a fintech business that enables people to invest in companies that drive positive social impact, has appointed MHP Communications as its retained PR adviser. Tickr is one of the newest fintechs to emerge in London and enables people to invest in enterprises that tackle climate change, the ageing population and gender equality, and more. MHP will work with the team to drive awareness of the difference that ordinary investors can make if they invest with social impact in mind. The agency aims to demonstrate how Tickr makes this process easy and cuts through existing complexity in the financial services industry. The account will be led by MHP’s head of financial services Mike Robb, reporting to Tickr co-founder Tom McGillycuddy.

WE’s Jess Ozdemir elected vice chair of PRCA council

WE Communications senior marketing manager for EMEA and APAC Jessica Ozdemir has been elected vice chair of the PRCA’s PR and Communications Council. Ozdemir takes on the role in January 2019, at the same time as Amanda Coleman, the head of corporate communication at Greater Manchester Police, is promoted to council chair. Ozdemir will replace Coleman as chairman of the council in January 2020. The PR and Communications Council provides the PRCA with a formal mechanism to consult with senior practitioners on the issues PR and communications faces. At WE Communications, Ozdemir is responsible for leading a cross-functional team of marketing specialists across the entire marketing mix.

AM+A wins Polish tourism account

Travel and lifestyle PR agency AM+A (A Marr + Associates) Marketing and Media Relations has been appointed to represent the Polish National Tourism Organisation in the UK and Ireland. Their brief is to manage press office services supported by creative campaigns and representation at key UK fairs. Polish National Tourism Organisation director Iwona Bialobrzycka said: "We have very high expectations as we seek to empower our communications strategies to tell the Poland story in a creative way across the UK. A Marr + Associates presented a strong business and creative approach that will serve our entire spectrum of communications activities in 2019."

Hörmann opens its doors to HROC

Integrated marketing agency HROC has been appointed by Europe’s leading door provider, Hörmann UK, to manage its national PR activity and media buying across its consumer, trade and industrial sectors. From January 2019, HROC will be responsible for regional, national and sector specific PR and media buying for the manufacturer, which is part of the global Hörmann group that provides garage, entrance and internal doors and operators to the consumer market, along with industrial doors and loading bays for the commercial sector. HROC will also be responsible for marketing the company’s leading servicing and aftersales offering.

Whistle appoints new social head

Birmingham communications consultancy Whistle PR has appointed Delia Goldsby, as its head of social media. She will be responsible for leading and developing Whistle’s existing social offering and work closely with the board to drive forward business development initiatives. Goldsby has experience working for a variety of organisations in the automotive, retail, construction, telecommunications and consumer goods sectors. Goldsby has held senior positions in PR, digital and creative agencies and has spent the past three years as a freelance social media consultant working on integrated digital campaigns and social media training projects with brands including Jaguar Land Rover Experience, Suzuki and Bosch Automotive.